Female kittens available for adoption
Trumbull Animal Shelter has two female kittens about 3-months-old available for adoption.
Visit these kittens and other cats, dogs and a rabbit available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
Seeking donations
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.
