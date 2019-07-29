  • Kittens Photo: Contributed Photo

Trumbull Animal Shelter has two female kittens about 3-months-old available for adoption.

Visit these kittens and other cats, dogs and a rabbit available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.