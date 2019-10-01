Female cat is back at shelter awaiting adoption

Crystal is a 4-year-old spayed cat. She was abandoned originally when she first came to the shelter and then was adopted. Unfortunately the adopter had to give her up because of a life change. So, Crystal is back at the shelter and hoping this time she can find her forever home.

Visit Crystal and other cats and dogs available at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.