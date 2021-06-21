Female Lincoln firefighter seeks investigation of captain

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A female Lincoln firefighter who is suing the department is asking a judge to order an investigation into a fire captain who she says abandoned her team inside a smoke-filled building.

Amanda Benson alleges in an affidavit filed last week that Capt. Shawn Mahler walked away from her crew while they were offering to assist at a fire at a cardboard warehouse in April, The Lincoln Star Journal reported. She said she had to use a thermal-imaging camera to find the fire and a hose line to find the way out.