Feds add to state charges in Philadelphia officer's death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four men awaiting trial on state charges stemming from the death of a Philadelphia police officer this year are now facing additional federal charges. Federal prosecutors announced an indictment Thursday charging accused gunman Hassan Elliott and three codefendants with murder, drug and gun offenses.

They were charged in the death of Cpl. James O’Connor IV, a 46-year-old member of the SWAT team who was shot in the shoulder, above his bulletproof vest, in a March 13 raid. Two other people inside were wounded by return fire from police.