Feds OK new veterans cemetery outside of Albuquerque

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — U.S. officials have signed off on a new veterans cemetery outside of Albuquerque.

KRQE-TV reports New Mexico is offering more than 200 acres (81 hectares) in Sandoval County for the project.

Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block says county officials, lobbyists and members of Congress were instrumental in getting the U.S. Veterans Administration to choose the county for the cemetery.

There are two national veterans cemeteries in New Mexico — in Santa Fe and Fort Bayard.

In recent years, there has been a push to add more cemeteries so military members can be buried closer to rural communities.

The state opened its own veterans cemetery in Fort Stanton and Gallup, with one in Angel Fire opening soon.