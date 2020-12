SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has surged over the past month at a federal prison west of Salem, officials said.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 4, the medium-security prison in Sheridan had two cases, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. By Wednesday, the prison, which is home to about 1,450 male inmates, had 41 active cases among prisoners and another 10 cases diagnosed in staff, according to the Bureau of Prisons.