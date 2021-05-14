Federal judge to leave bench to head Dickinson College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The federal judge who outlawed “intelligent design” from being taught in public schools and struck down Pennsylvania's ban on same-sex marriage will leave the bench to become the president at Dickinson College, the school said Friday.

John E. Jones III, the chief judge of the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania, will resign this summer to take a two-year term as interim president of the Carlisle-based Dickinson. Jones currently chairs the school's board of trustees and graduated from Dickinson in 1977.