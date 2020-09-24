Federal investigation of Overland Park teen's shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal agents are investigating the shooting death of an Overland Park teenager by a police officer for possible civil rights violations, an FBI spokeswoman said Thursday.

John Albers, 17, was killed in January 2018 as he backed a minivan out of his family's home. Officers responded to the house after Albers' friends reported he was threatening to hurt himself. His parents were not home at the time.

The FBI in Kansas City, the agency's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney in Kansas are investigating the shooting. Bridget Patton, said in a statement.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe declined to press charges against the officer, Clayton Jenison, who left the police force.

The Albers family later settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Overland Park for $2.3 million.