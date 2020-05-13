Federal funds kick in to extend Nevada jobless payments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada state officials said Wednesday that federal emergency funds are kicking in to extend unemployment payments for an additional 13 weeks for idled workers who have exhausted regular benefits.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it added information about federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its jobless workers website.

The program is slated to end in late December. Recipients also will keep receiving the $600 weekly payment the federal government included in a coronavirus pandemic relief package in late March, officials said.

The announcement came two weeks after the state said the wave of ongoing jobless benefits passed a trigger point to extend payments for another 13 weeks, and the state jobless figure spiked to 19.9%.

New jobless numbers are expected Thursday.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that even though some businesses are reopening, people filing for unemployment in Nevada will not be required to search for work in order to get benefits.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said the work search requirement will remain waived until further notice, and people filing for benefits online can bypass the work search screen.

Restaurants, hair salons and some other businesses that closed or reduced operations in mid-March under Sisolak’s restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus began reopening Saturday and letting reduced numbers of customers inside. Casinos, nightclubs, spas and gyms remain closed, along with indoor movie theaters, bowling alleys, community centers, tattoo parlors, strip clubs and brothels.

Almost 6,400 people in the state have tested positive for the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus, and at least 321 have died, state health officials reported Wednesday.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough for up to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority recover.

In other developments:

— An outlet center shopping mall in downtown Las Vegas welcomed shoppers on Tuesday with new rules, a 50 percent capacity, hand sanitizer stations and tape arrows and distance markers on walkways to discourage people from congregating and spreading the coronavirus. Las Vegas Premium Outlets North manager Rajeev Chhabra told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that high-touch surfaces have been removed, strollers are no longer being rented and some bathrooms are closed. The mall has more than 100 stores. It closed in mid-March following the governor's emergency directive shutting non-essential businesses.

---Station Casinos announced it would test all employees before returning to work, once casinos are allowed to reopen in the state. Station Casinos said it would give workers an antigen test that looks for protein traces of the virus, and test for antibodies in people’s blood, indicating a past infection. The operator of casinos in and around Las Vegas said it has already started the free testing at six properties. The state has not yet said when it will allow casinos to reopen, but when it does, Station Casinos said it plans to reopen in phases.