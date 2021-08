GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Republican Ryan Fazio has won a special election for a Fairfield County state Senate seat that had been held by the GOP for decades before a surprise Democratic win in 2018.

Fazio defeated Democrat Alexis Gevanter and petitioning candidate John Blankley in Tuesday's election in the 36th District, which includes Greenwich and parts of Stamford and New Canaan. All three candidates live in Greenwich.