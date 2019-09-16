On Friday, Sept. 13, Booth Hill School's Father's Club hosted their annual Back to School BBQ. They had a record breaking year with more than 500 people in attendance. There was also a dunk tank and a batting cage. The dunk tank raised more than $500 in proceeds, which will be donated to the Booth Hill Legault family.
