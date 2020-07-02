Father, 2 daughters dead in apparent Watts murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man and his two young daughters were shot to death in what appeared to be a murder-suicide in a Watts home, police said Wednesday.

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Success Avenue at about 8:15 a.m. and found the man and his daughters, ages 4 and 6. The girls died at the scene and the man died at a hospital, authorities said.

Their names were not immediately released.

The man may have killed the girls and then himself, police said.

“What our initial investigation is showing, quite tragically, is that this was a family dispute that turned into a murder-suicide,” Lt. Kerri Potter said.

The mother and another child who live at the home are alive, KNBC-TV reported.

Neighbors said the family seemed happy, the station reported.

However, police said child welfare officials were involved in an incident at the home in 2017, although authorities didn't provide details, the station said.