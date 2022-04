FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man accused of killing his girlfriend by causing her to tumble down a flight of the stairs was acquitted Thursday of murder and two others charges.

A jury found Cody Plumlee, 27, not guilty of murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the December death of Kristen Knaus, of Fargo. Plumlee was convicted of reckless driving, theft of property and giving false information to law enforcement.