Far-right extremist convicted of murdering German politician Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:58 a.m.
1 of3 Main defendant Stephan Ernst looks on in the courtroom at the higher regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The German court has convicted the 47-year-old far-right extremist Stephan Ernst of the murder of Walter Luebcke, a regional politician, in a brazen killing that shocked the country, and sentenced to life in prison. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP) Kai Pfaffenbach/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Main defendant Stephan Ernst, right, talks to his his lawyer Mustafa Kaplan, left, in the courtroom at the higher regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The German court has convicted the 47-year-old far-right extremist Stephan Ernst of the murder of Walter Luebcke, a regional politician, in a brazen killing that shocked the country, and sentenced to life in prison. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP) Kai Pfaffenbach/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Main defendant Stephan Ernst, right, talks to his his lawyer Mustafa Kaplan, left, in the courtroom at the higher regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The German court has convicted the 47-year-old far-right extremist Stephan Ernst of the murder of Walter Luebcke, a regional politician, in a brazen killing that shocked the country, and sentenced to life in prison. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP) Kai Pfaffenbach/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — A far-right extremist in Germany was convicted Thursday and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a regional politician in a brazen killing that shocked the country.
In its verdict against 47-year-old Stephan Ernst, the Frankfurt state court noted the “particular severity” of the crime, meaning that he will likely not be eligible for release after 15 years as is typical under German law, the dpa news agency reported.