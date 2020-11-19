Family sells 2 newspapers in southwest Louisiana to Boone

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An affiliate of Boone Newspapers is buying two Louisiana newspapers, the American Press in Lake Charles and Southwest Daily News in Sulphur, from the Shearman family.

The price and other terms were not disclosed.

Carpenter Newsmedia and Boone Newspapers own 74 newspapers in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. The company is based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Natchez, Mississippi.

In Louisiana, Boone owns the Bogalusa Daily News and L’Observateur in LaPlace. The Boone-owned Orange Leader and Port Arthur News, published nearby in Texas, are printed at the American Press in Lake Charles.

The Shearman family bought the American Press in 1943 from heirs of two of the men who founded the newspaper in 1895. The family bought the Southwest Daily News from New Media Investment Group in 2016.

“It has been an honor for our family to serve the community for so many years,” said American Press Publisher Tom Shearman. “BNI shares our commitment to local journalism and represents everything we had hoped to find in the next steward of our newspapers.”