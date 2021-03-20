Family gives host of 'Family Dinner' a taste of Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Most days, Sheletta Brundidge has her hands full. The Emmy-award-winning comedian is a producer at WCCO Radio in Minneapolis, Minn. and is founder of SHElettaMakesMeLaugh.com, a podcast network. She’s also the mother of four children, three of whom are on the autism spectrum. Also, she and husband Shawn share their home with Shawn’s father, who has dementia.
Under these circumstances, one would think if the producers of a new show called “Family Dinner” called up and asked if she would be interested in them shooting an episode with her and her family, she would have simply said no.