PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Kansas woman who died after collapsing at her home is suing the Kansas City, Missouri, police and fire departments, alleging 911 dispatchers took too long to send an ambulance after the woman's 8-year-old son called for help.

Cathryn McClelland suffered a heart attack at her Prairie Village home in July 2019 while alone with her son and a baby daughter.