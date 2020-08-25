Families urged to catch up with scheduled vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health advocates are urging Kentucky residents to get their families back on track with scheduled immunizations.

An initiative called Raise Your Guard is calling on people to talk to their physicians to make sure they and their families have all scheduled immunizations, officials said in a joint statement.

The campaign, which will run through most of September, is funded by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Medical Association, the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Kentucky, the statement said.

The move comes as the number of immunizations have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

“It’s vitally important, particularly during a pandemic, to take proven steps to prevent other infectious diseases that can cause community outbreaks,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

The campaign also reminds people to get a flu shot starting in September.