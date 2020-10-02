Fall used book sale

Palm & Able, a Kennedy Center social enterprise, will be holding a Fall used book sale in the back parking lot of The Kennedy Center’s main facility, 2440 Reservoir Ave.,Trumbull, on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 4.

All books have been donated to The Kennedy Center by the Friends of the Trumbull Library. The sale features both paperback and hardcover books, as well as some specialty books. Also for purchase will be a variety of PPE products.

Bring your own bag. Face masks must be worn to enter. All proceeds benefit The Kennedy Center.