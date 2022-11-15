Skip to main content
Fairfield recount in 134th race shows Keitt ahead, Trumbull looms

Amanda Cuda

Sarah Keitt, Democratic candidate for the House seat representing Connecicut's 134th district.
Sarah Keitt, Democratic candidate for the House seat representing Connecicut's 134th district.

FAIRFIELD — The first half of a recount of the race for state representative for the 134th District is complete, and shows Democratic candidate Sarah Keitt ahead of Republican Meghan McCloat by 40 votes. That is a slightly narrower margin than the 44-vote margin in Fairfield from Election Night.

The district includes parts of both Fairfield and Trumbull and the Trumbull side of the recount is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Town Hall Council Chamber.

A recount was declared in the race last week, after early results showed that Keitt was ahead by one vote. Results available through the Connecticut Secretary of the State's office now show Keitt ahead by two votes. Either way, officials said the margin was small enough for a recount.

The Fairfield side of the recount took place Monday evening in the Fairfield Senior Center and both candidates picked up votes in the recanvassing.

The recount results showed Keitt with a total of 3,697 votes and McCloat with a total of 3,657. Before the recount, the results showed that Keitt had 3,680 votes and McCloat had 3,636.

On Tuesday night, McCloat was actually ahead of Keitt. But by Wednesday morning, Keitt was up slightly.

Whoever ends up winning once the recount is complete, will replace current state representative and Laura Devlin, who ran for lieutenant governor in this year's race. Devlin had held the seat for more than seven years.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with corrected vote tallies from the Fairfield registrar's office.

Amanda Cuda

Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.