Fairfield recount in 134th race shows Keitt ahead, Trumbull looms

Contributed/Sarah Keitt Meghan McCloat / Contributed Photo



FAIRFIELD — The first half of a recount of the race for state representative for the 134th District is complete, and shows Democratic candidate Sarah Keitt ahead of Republican Meghan McCloat by 40 votes. That is a slightly narrower margin than the 44-vote margin in Fairfield from Election Night.

The district includes parts of both Fairfield and Trumbull and the Trumbull side of the recount is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Town Hall Council Chamber.