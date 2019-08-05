Fairfield 5K supports Trumbull-based autism services

The Kennedy Center’s annual Autism SpectRUN is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 at Jennings Beach in Fairfield.

This family-friendly-event features a timed 5K at 9 a.m., open to all runners, walkers and strollers. A kids’ 100-yard dash and a kids’ 1/4-mile run precede the main event.

SpectRUN directly benefits The Kennedy Center’s autism services, which provide a lifespan of support for individuals and families in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, said Kennedy Center President & CEO Rick Sebastian. Fundraising keeps services accessible by offsetting program costs and providing need-based scholarships.

“Each year, the SpectRUN brings community together to build grassroots support for life-changing services,” said Sebastian. “The teams and individuals who fund-raise and join us on race day are truly making an impact on the lives of children and adults with [Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

This year’s event will also ‘raise the bar’ for autism services by supporting program expansion, according to Sebastian.

“Our transition and employment services are growing to meet new demand and we’re creating additional opportunities for individuals with ASD to be connected members of our communities,” said Sebastian. “The Kennedy Center is also launching comprehensive supports for families who may struggle in finding the best options for their children.”

This year’s SpectRUN will feature several activities for kids of all ages and needs, including Casey Carl’s Bubblemania, face painting and more.

Star 99.9’s Anna Zap, of The Anna & Raven Show, will be the event’s guest announcer.

Prizes will be awarded for Most Colorful child, adult & team, Most Dollars Raised - individual and team, and for the timed race - Male & Female Champions plus Top Finishers in 8 age groups. Online registration is open now at KC-Autism.org.

Single registration is $30 online and $35 the day of the event. Kids, ages 18-6, can sign up for $15 online and $20 on event day. Kids 5 and under are free with a parent or guardian. Registration discounts are available to sponsors who wish to form teams.

The 2019 SpectRUN sponsors include: Star 99.9, Jeff Dworken & Family, The Horton Family, The Andres Family, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, The Blanco Family, The Macauda Family, The Evensen Family and Pediatric Healthcare Associates.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Vice President of Development Jo Ann McMullan at 203-365-8522 ext. 2049 or jmcmullan@kennedyctr.org. Learn more about our Autism programs at KC-Autism.org.