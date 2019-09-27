Fair offering area for guests with sensory-processing issues

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — The State Fair of Virginia will have a special area for the first time this year for visitors with sensory-processing issues, such as families with an autistic child.

The fair returns Friday at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, about 20 miles north of Richmond. It will run through Oct. 6.

Event organizers said in a news release that this year's event will include a "Sensory Space" that will serve as a comfort zone for both children and adults.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the area will have places to sit, noise-reducing items and anxiety-reducing objects like fidget spinners.

The annual event typically attracts around 250,000 people. Information about parking and tickets is available online .

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com