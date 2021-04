MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials say that trailers at an industrial site in southwest Oregon, which were rumored to house unaccompanied immigrant children, are actually for survivors of the September 2020 wildfires.

The Mail Tribune reported on Sunday that the rumors spurred people with guns to show up at the site to protest the presence of the trailers. Officials say the group did not brandish their weapons in a threatening manner and no one was hurt.