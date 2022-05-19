FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week MATTHEW PERRONE, AP Health Writer May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 12:19 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the plant at the center of the national shortage.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faced a bipartisan grilling from House lawmakers over the baby formula issue that has angered American parents and become a political liability for President Joe Biden.
