FBI ups reward to $20,000 in 2002 Washington state killing

SEATTLE (AP) — The FBI has boosted a reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a slaying in Washington state nearly two decades ago.

Authorities in Pierce County said Liban Abdulkadir Sheikh shot Ricky Sinclair six times in Lakewood, near Tacoma, in November 2002 to punish Sinclair for intervening in a domestic disturbance involving Shiekh's friend. Sheik was charged with first-degree murder and with assault for shooting and wounding his friend's former girlfriend.