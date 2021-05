DENVER (AP) — The FBI has revealed it is now investigating the 2017 death of an Asian-American teen in Colorado as a possible hate crime.

The federal agency said in a statement Monday to KCNC-TV that it was probing the death of Maggie Long as a “hate crime matter." Long’s death was ruled a homicide and authorities later released composite sketches of at least three men they were believed involved in her death. No arrests have been made.