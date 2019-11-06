Extra money for Warren County project not approved

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — A proposal to spend an additional $3.5 million to build a Warren County courthouse and justice center has fallen short of approval.

Officials say nearly 56% of voters supported the measure Tuesday, but it needed 60% of the votes to pass.

Warren County Supervisor Aaron DeKock says the result disappointed him, but the project still will go back out to bid in January.

Voters approved $29.9 million for the courthouse and justice center in August 2018. The project has been stalled since construction bids came back $7 million over budget.

The old courthouse and jail have been torn down.