Extended waits for rides raise tourism concerns in Las Vegas BRYAN HORWATH, Las Vegas Sun May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 1:13 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — When Delane and Greg Boog visited Las Vegas last month, they had to wait for nearly one hour at McCarran International Airport for a ride-share to the resort corridor.
Last week, the Michigan couple again approached the line, bracing for another extended delay starting their stay at the Park MGM on the Strip. Several dozen people were already in line at the Terminal 1 ride-sharing pickup area.