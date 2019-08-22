Explosion levels home in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police and fire crews are combing through the scene of a house explosion in Rochester.

The explosion happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a residential neighborhood on the city's east side and completely leveled the home. There's no word yet on any injuries.

Rochester fire officials say 14 neighboring homes were evacuated. People say they felt the explosion a mile away.

Fire Department Chief Willie Jackson told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that firefighters and utility crews had been called to the scene an hour earlier after a neighbor reported smelling gas.

