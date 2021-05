AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — An explosion happened at an Amherst house that was under construction, causing a contractor to suffer burn injuries to his arms, New Hampshire fire investigators said Friday.

Firefighters responded to the house near Baboosic Lake shortly before 9:30 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the building, New Hampshire Assistant State Fire Marshal Maxim Schultz and Amherst Fire Chief Matthew Conley said in a news release.