Experts urging motorists to watch for migrating salamanders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Biologists are urging motorists to watch out for frogs and salamanders that are migrating from their wintering areas to vernal pools, ponds and wetlands where they breed.

The early spring migrations mean the animals are often crossing busy roadways where they can be killed by vehicles.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking motorists to slow down and be cautious or take alternate routes away from where frogs and salamanders are crossing.

“One of the benefits of checking out amphibian road crossings is that you can see many individuals and species in a short period and small area, and some species may not be seen the rest of the year," said Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Luke Groff.

The spotted and blue-spotted salamanders, for example, belong to a group called the “mole salamanders." After breeding, they retreat underground or under logs or stumps, and are rarely seen until next spring, Groff said.