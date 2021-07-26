Expert at murder trial: Uber rider stabbed up to 120 times

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There were more than 100 stab wounds on a South Carolina university student killed by a man who attacked her after she mistakenly thought his car was her Uber ride, a pathologist testified Monday.
There was also so little blood left in 21-year-old Samantha Josephson's body — 20 milliliters (1.3 tablespoons) when a body typically has at least 4 liters (1 gallon) — that workers at her autopsy struggled to get enough blood for routine testing, said Dr. Thomas Beaver, who conducted the examination of the woman after her death.