JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer for Mississippi State Hospital has been arrested in Texas and extradited back to the state following his indictment for fraud.

State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Wednesday, said Roberto Williams is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets to receive payment for time he didn't actually work. He allegedly left his job for extended periods while he was “clocked in” and being paid by the police department, White's office said.