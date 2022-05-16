Ex-police chief's partner accused of false sex abuse report

DENVER (AP) — The partner of a former embattled suburban Denver police chief is accused of falsely reporting that a vocal opponent of the chief was sexually abusing her son, authorities alleged in court documents filed Monday.
Robin Niceta, a county social worker at the time, allegedly made an anonymous call to a child abuse hotline on Jan. 28 alleging that she saw Aurora City Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky inappropriately touching Jurinsky’s son, an affidavit for an arrest warrant for Niceta said. The call came a day after Jurinsky called for the city's police chief, Vanessa Wilson, to resign on a talk radio show, calling Wilson “trash.”