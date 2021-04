HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former central Kansas police chief of several felony counts brought against him in a domestic stalking case.

A Reno County jury found Brian Treaster guilty Wednesday of stalking and criminal threat, as well as misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order and battery, the Hutchinson News reported. Treaster was acquitted of two counts each of phone harassment and disorderly conduct and a second count of violating a protection order.