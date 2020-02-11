Ex-gym teacher pleads guilty to recording tanning girl, 14

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A former mid-Michigan high school gym teacher accused of filming a naked 14-year-old girl at a tanning parlor has pleaded guilty to one charge in the case.

Jacob R. Emmendorfer, 43, of Montrose Township, pleaded guilty Monday in Genesee Circuit Court to one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and a single count of child sexually abusive material, The Flint Journal reported. He’ll be sentenced in April.

Emmendorfer was charged last April after the girl saw a cellphone dangling over a wall separating her tanning cubicle from another at Tropi Tan Spa in Clio. She got dressed and ran to tell her mother.

Genesee County sheriff deputies found Emmendorfer in an adjacent tanning cubicle and arrested him.

He was placed on unpaid leave at Davison High School after the investigation began. Emmendorfer's attorney, Frank Manley, said his client has since been terminated by Davison Community Schools.

“He admits he made a mistake,” Manley said. “He’s accepted responsibility and is moving forward with his life.”