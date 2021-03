PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former bookkeeper and office manager at a Rhode Island law firm who previously pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her employer has been sentenced to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Sarah Gaulin, 39, a former employee of the law firm of Hamel, Waxler, Allen and Collins, was also ordered Tuesday to pay full restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.