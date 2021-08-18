Ex-campus bookstore worker continues job fight in Ohio court JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 3:58 p.m.
1 of4 Andre Brady poses for a photo outside the Barnes & Noble, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. On its surface, the story of Brady's fight to keep his well-paying union job at a public university bookstore that was privatized isn't unique. Hundreds of workers have watched as their positions at once-independent college bookstores disappeared in recent years as operations were transferred to national book retailing giants. What makes the Ohio man's case notable is that it created a five-year paper trail that provides rare detail on the handover of the store from Youngstown State University to Barnes & Noble. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A fired college bookstore employee in Ohio continued the yearslong battle for his job Wednesday in appellate court, where judges vigorously questioned both sides on details of the convoluted case.
Andre Brady lost his union job as a sales manager at the Youngstown State University bookstore in 2016, as his employer and other public universities were being pressured by then-Republican Gov. John Kasich to reduce costs and pass the savings along to students.
