Ex-boarding school for Native children owning up to its past PETER SMITH, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 11:19 a.m.
Multi-immersion teacher Randilynn Boucher-Giago leads a lesson on boarding school history Sept. 29, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. The lesson, Boucher-Giago says, aims to teach students about what many of their grandparents endured as well as their own resilience. Emily Leshner/AP
Multi-immersion teacher Randilynn Boucher-Giago assists a student during a lesson on boarding school history Sept. 29, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. The lesson, Boucher-Giago says, aims to teach students about what many of their grandparents endured as well as their own resilience. Emily Leshner/AP
Red Cloud Indian School teacher Laree Pourier, senior Mia Murdhoch and junior Charlize Pourier prepare ribbons ahead of Orange Shirt Day, on Sept. 29, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. The 133-year-old school, formerly known as Holy Rosary Mission, has begun what it calls a Truth and Healing process to confront past abuses and create ways for community members to heal from their trauma. Emily Leshner/AP
Basil Brave Heart, 88, who attended Red Cloud Indian School when it was known as Holy Rosary Mission, sits for an interview Sept. 30, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. "Physical abuse was difficult. But when they took my language away, they took my moral compass," Brave Heart said. "The language we speak is the way you think, the way you pray and the way you conduct your ceremonies." Emily Leshner/AP
Basil Brave Heart, 88, who attended Red Cloud Indian School when it was known as Holy Rosary Mission, sits for an interview Sept. 30, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. "Physical abuse was difficult. But when they took my language away, they took my moral compass," Brave Heart said. "The language we speak is the way you think, the way you pray and the way you conduct your ceremonies." Emily Leshner/AP
Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is seen from the burial place of Chief Red Cloud, the 19th century warrior, Sept. 30, 2021 in Pine Ridge, S.D. Red Cloud defended against U.S. land grabs as long as he could but converted to Catholicism and invited the Jesuits to start Holy Rosary Mission after he and his people were confined to Pine Ridge. Emily Leshner/AP
Caden Pourier, a freshman at Red Cloud Indian School, spray-paints a desk orange to bring awareness to the abuse and cultural loss experienced by Indigenous students forced to attend residential schools from the late 19th to the mid-20th centuries, on Sept. 29, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. The 133-year-old school, formerly known as Holy Rosary Mission, has begun what it calls a Truth and Healing process to confront past abuses and create ways for community members to heal from their trauma. Emily Leshner/AP
Students walk down a hallway at Red Cloud Indian School on Sept. 30, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D. The 133-year-old school, formerly known as Holy Rosary Mission, has begun what it calls a Truth and Healing process to confront past abuses and create ways for community members to heal from their trauma. Emily Leshner/AP
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — Middle schooler Rarity Cournoyer stood at the heart of the Red Cloud Indian School campus and chanted a prayer song firmly and solemnly in the Lakota language — in a place where past generations of students were punished for speaking their mother tongue.
Her classmates stood around her at a prayer circle designed with archetypes of Native American spirituality, with a circular sidewalk representing a traditional medicine wheel.