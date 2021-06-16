Ex-aide says Boris Johnson called health minister 'hopeless' JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 9:54 a.m.
FILE - In this May 24, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aid Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, in London. The former top aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up his criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 releasing private message exchanges in which Johnson appeared to brand his health minister “hopeless.” Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson’s most senior adviser until November, published a screenshot of WhatsApp exchanges, apparently with Johnson, discussing problems securing protective equipment and increasing coronavirus testing in March 2020. In one message, Johnson said Health Secretary Matt Hancock was “totally (expletive) hopeless.” Johnson’s office would neither confirm nor deny that the messages were genuine. Alberto Pezzali/AP
LONDON (AP) —
The former top aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up his criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, releasing what appeared to be private message exchanges in which Johnson branded his health minister “hopeless.”