Ex-S. Carolina congressman sues state for nixing GOP primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican former South Carolina congressman is part of a lawsuit challenging the state's decision to cancel its GOP primary ahead of the 2020 election.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in state court in the capital city, Columbia. In the complaint, Inglis says the party's decision not to hold a presidential primary deprives him and other Republicans "of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice in South Carolina's famous (and particularly influential) 'First in the South' primary."

South Carolina is among at least four states that have canceled Republican primaries and caucuses next year to help smooth President Donald Trump's path to reelection.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston.