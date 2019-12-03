Ex-North Carolina Sen. Rand leaves lottery commission

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chairman of the North Carolina lottery commission has resigned from the panel in a move that appears health-related.

Tony Rand submitted his resignation to Gov. Roy Cooper the day before Tuesday’s commission meeting. Cooper named current member Courtney Crowder the next chairman.

Rand’s resignation letter didn’t give a reason, but Crowder said Tuesday it’s best for Rand “to focus on personal matters and quite frankly on feeling better.”

The 80-year-old Rand served in the state Senate for 22 years, about half of them as majority leader. He helped write state laws creating what's now the North Carolina Education Lottery.

This is Crowder’s second stint as chairman of the nine-member board.

Current commissioner Buddy Bengel also announced on Tuesday he would resign later this month. He’s running for lieutenant governor.