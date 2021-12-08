Ex-Maui officer who admitted sex solicitation arrested again

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui police officer who was scheduled to report to federal prison next month for soliciting sex from a woman he pulled over has been arrested for offering money to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Last month, a U.S. judge sentenced Brandon Saffeels to 2 1/2 years in prison for fraud charges after he pleaded guilty and said he offered to help the woman by botching his testimony in the 2019 traffic stop and eventually wanted to pursue a sexual relationship with her. Prosecutors said he got the woman’s phone number from a police report and then solicited a bribe in the form of sexual favors in exchange for helping her circumvent prosecution for drunk driving.