Ex-Maryland lawmaker reports to prison for bribery sentence

FILE - Delegate Cheryl Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, calls for a special session to approve additional licenses to grow medical marijuana during a news conference April 12, 2017, in Baltimore. The former Maryland state lawmaker has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking bribes for legislative favors. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake on Wednesday, July29, 2020, ordered former Del. Glenn to pay $18,750 in restitution. Glenn represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate. The 69-year-old Democrat resigned in December and pleaded guilty in January to a bribery-related charge and honest services wire fraud. Glenn admitted that she accepted five bribe payments totaling $33,750 over an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019. Glenn told Judge Blake that she hopes other public officials can learn from her mistakes. less FILE - Delegate Cheryl Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, calls for a special session to approve additional licenses to grow medical marijuana during a news conference April 12, 2017, in Baltimore. The former ... more Photo: Brian Witte, AP Photo: Brian Witte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-Maryland lawmaker reports to prison for bribery sentence 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Maryland lawmaker convicted of taking bribes for legislative favors has reported to a federal prison in Connecticut to serve her 2-year sentence.

Former Del. Cheryl Glenn, 69, was incarcerated this month at the low-security Danbury, Connecticut, prison best known as the setting for the book and television series “Orange Is the New Black," news outlets reported.

Glenn, a Democrat who represented parts of Baltimore as a state delegate for more than a decade, helped create Maryland’s medical marijuana industry. She was sentenced in July for taking bribes for legislative favors, including votes to benefit a medical marijuana company.

Glenn admitted she accepted five bribes totaling $33,750 over an 11-month period in 2018 and 2019. She instigated the bribery scheme and “monetized her official position,” prosecutors said in a court filing. She was also ordered to pay $18,750 in restitution.