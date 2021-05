OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former eastern Nebraska county prosecutor has been sentenced to probation and avoided being charged with a second-offense drunken driving charge, with the prosecutor blaming that decision on a botched investigation by police.

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was sentenced Monday to 18 months of probation, to run at the same time as an earlier probation sentence he received for violating his probation from a March 2020 DUI conviction, the Omaha World-Herald reported.