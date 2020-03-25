Ex-Connecticut city clerk dies of coronavirus complications

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut city clerk has died of complications from the coronavirus, the mayor of Norwalk said.

Mary Roman died Monday night at Norwalk Hospital, the New Haven Register reported.

Roman, 83, was a senior Olympian and held the American record in the shot put in the women's 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 age groups.

Roman began competing in senior track events in 1989 and won hundreds of medals.

Roman's son, Michael, told NancyonNorwalk last week that his mother "seemed fine," and that her condition was improving. NancyonNorwalk is a news site that “engages Norwalkers with watchdog journalism.”

There have been over 400 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Connecticut.