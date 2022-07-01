Ex-Alibaba employee says ex-boss should be charged with rape

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
2
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has accused her then-manager of trying to rape her on a business trip last year as she pushes police to review charges in a case that has cast a rare spotlight on workplace harassment in the country.
The employee, a woman identified only by her last name Zhou, alleged in a lengthy account posted online this week that there were inconsistencies in a police statement about the case that she says led to online victim blaming against her. That came a week after a second man in the case was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexual assault.