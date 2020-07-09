Evers picks retired judges to select redistricting panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year's census.

The group's work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create. State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor's approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year's election so they could override any Evers veto.

Evers has pointed to polls showing broad public support for a nonpartisan redistricting process. The Legislature rejected his call to create such a commission in state law. So instead he created the commission, which will include members from across the state and hold public hearings in all eight congressional districts between September and April.

Evers selected former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, retired Outagamie County Circuit Judge Joseph Troy and retired state Appeals Court Judge Paul Higginbotham to pick the members. Applicants who wish to serve on the commission have until July 31 to submit an application.