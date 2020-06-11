Evers appoints state Rep. Chris Taylor to circuit court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday appointed Democratic state Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, to the Dane County Circuit Court, replacing Judge Jill Karofsky who is joining the Wisconsin Supreme Court in August.

Taylor, one of the most liberal members of the Assembly, where she's served since 2011, said in March that she would not run again for a seat in the Legislature. She made the surprise announcement on the same day that state Senate after Sen. Fred Risser, who had held his Madison seat since 1963, said he was retiring. Taylor had long been mentioned as a potential candidate to run for the seat Risser held for more than five decades.

Taylor did not comment at the time about her reasons for leaving the Legislature. She announced her retirement less than two weeks before the Supreme Court election won by Karofsky, which created the vacancy on the Dane County court. Taylor did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment.

In a statement issued by the governor's office, Taylor said she was honored by the appointment.

“It is more critical than ever that the judicial branch ensure equal access to justice for all in an impartial, independent forum," Taylor said. "As a judge, I will use my life-time experiences of working for fairness and equity to help accomplish that result.”

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who served alongside Taylor and often sparred with her during legislative debate, reacted to the appointment on Twitter.

“Me: Dane County court judges can’t possibly get more liberal,” Steineke said. “Evers: Hold my beer.”

Taylor, 52, was a vocal advocate for abortion rights, gun control and programs for sexual and domestic violence victims, while also being one of the leading critics of Republicans. Before joining the Legislature, she worked as an attorney and as public policy director for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Taylor will join the circuit court on August 1, when Karofksy departs for the Supreme Court. She won election to a 10-year term on the state’s highest court on April 7.