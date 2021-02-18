Evers and Republicans show rare signs of compromise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan tax cut bill into law Thursday and signaled support for another bipartisan measure to help update the state's unemployment insurance system, rare compromises that come as Republicans have roundly denounced much of his state budget proposal as a liberal wish list.
But both Evers and Republican leaders have also detailed areas of agreement in the $91 billion spending plan, offering a road forward as the Legislature begins the process of debating the proposal.